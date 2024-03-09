Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 215.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 30.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 246,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 930,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 104,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.