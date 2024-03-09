Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.57

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 1056854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 171,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
