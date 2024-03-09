Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28,925.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10,070.65. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $809.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.