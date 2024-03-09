Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Steem has a market capitalization of $158.58 million and $18.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,478.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.74 or 0.00631931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00055448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00213557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00162240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,449,117 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.