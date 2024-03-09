Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.72 Per Share

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Stelrad Group Stock Performance
LON:SRAD opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,238.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.52. Stelrad Group has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.78).
Stelrad Group Company Profile
