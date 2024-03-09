Stephen Albert Varga Sells 900 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.78 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Safety Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.