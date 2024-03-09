Stephen Winchell Sells 19,665 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Honest stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $421.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.75. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC grew its stake in Honest by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 25.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 1,169,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honest by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 149,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

