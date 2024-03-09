Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $22,644,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $24,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

