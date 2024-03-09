Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE:DAR opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

