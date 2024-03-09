Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of ONON opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 118.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. ON has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 204.7% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 347,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 10.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ON by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

