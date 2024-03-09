Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $415.06 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.55 and a 200-day moving average of $363.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

