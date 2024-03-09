StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

