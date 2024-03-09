StockNews.com Downgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

