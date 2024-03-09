StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
