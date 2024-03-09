StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

