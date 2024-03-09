StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EDUC stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 1.18. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

