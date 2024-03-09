StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 0.7 %
EDUC stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 1.18. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
