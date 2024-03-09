StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.13. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Get Trevena alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

