StockNews.com Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) to Sell

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.47.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.63.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

