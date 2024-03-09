StockNews.com Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

