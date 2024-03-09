StockNews.com Upgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to “Hold”

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

XEL opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.08. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

