Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

