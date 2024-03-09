Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,099,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

