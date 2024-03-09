Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $273.75 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

