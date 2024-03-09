Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Down 2.6%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 45,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 43,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Strategic Metals Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Strategic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.