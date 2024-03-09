Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $66,825.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $14,770.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

About Summit Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.