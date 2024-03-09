Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $66,825.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, James David Johnston sold 700 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $14,770.00.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
