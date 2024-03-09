Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
SU stock opened at C$46.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
