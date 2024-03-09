Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 10,412 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

