Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Posts Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 72.32% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

