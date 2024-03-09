Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44, Zacks reports. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 156.56% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.10 million. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

