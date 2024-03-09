Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6294 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.