Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.57

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as SEK 22.57 and last traded at SEK 22.54, with a volume of 4600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at SEK 22.23.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

