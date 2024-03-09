Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €67.50 ($73.37) and last traded at €67.30 ($73.15). Approximately 201,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.00 ($72.83).

The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.84 and a 200-day moving average of €63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

