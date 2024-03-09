Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.
Target Trading Down 1.1 %
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.
Institutional Trading of Target
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Target by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
