Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.