Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $572.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 572 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.23), with a volume of 428080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($7.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £349.75 million, a PE ratio of 2,590.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 545.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.10.

In other news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £1,753,798.99 ($2,225,915.71). Insiders own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

