Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Insider Acquires £12,584.75 in Stock

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goodson Maltby bought 17,725 shares of Taylor Maritime Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £12,584.75 ($15,972.52).

Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON TMIP opened at GBX 74 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.10. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 95.60 ($1.21).

Taylor Maritime Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

About Taylor Maritime Investments

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

