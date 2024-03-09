Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 18,046,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 34,293,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,263 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 269.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,378,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

