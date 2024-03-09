Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.65 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $58.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,404,324 coins and its circulating supply is 973,645,178 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

