The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG) Insider Paul Young Acquires 50,000 Shares

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($10,909.09).
The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Australian Wealth Advisors Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Australian Wealth Advisors Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.