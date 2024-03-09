The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG) Insider Paul Young Acquires 50,000 Shares

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Limited (ASX:WAG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($10,909.09).

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Australian Wealth Advisors Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Australian Wealth Advisors Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.