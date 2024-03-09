The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 196,273 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $55,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

