The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

SHW opened at $340.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

