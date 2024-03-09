Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0937 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $606.78 million and $36.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00021915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,474,602,606 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

