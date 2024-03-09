ThredUp’s (TDUP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.67.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,780 shares of company stock worth $116,652 in the last ninety days. 38.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

