Toncoin Price Hits $2.88 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion and $108.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00004218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00018313 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00026741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,373.78 or 1.00005090 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00154326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,961,021 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,948,386.904868 with 3,468,430,819.4638205 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.84499674 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $119,633,174.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.