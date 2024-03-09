TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.80.

Shares of BLD opened at $407.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.20. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $421.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TopBuild by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

