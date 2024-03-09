Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

NYSE:LNG opened at $154.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

