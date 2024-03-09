Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

