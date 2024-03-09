Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $223.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.