Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.