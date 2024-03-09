Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93,902 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

F opened at $12.18 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.