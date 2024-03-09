Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 239 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $335.11 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.36 and a 200 day moving average of $313.83.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

